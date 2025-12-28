Logo
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation

Brigitte Bardot became a global star after appearing in And God Created Woman in 1956.

French actress Brigitte Bardot gives a press conference in December 1965 in Hollywood for the film Viva Maria, directed by Louis Malle. (Photo: AFP)

28 Dec 2025 06:37PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2025 06:40PM)
PARIS: French film legend Brigitte Bardot, a cinema icon of the 1950s and sixties who walked away from global stardom to become an animal rights protector, has died aged 91, her foundation said Sunday (Dec 28).

Bardot had rarely been seen in public in recent months but was hospitalised in October and in November released a statement denying rumours that she had died. The foundation did not say when or where she died.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," it said in a statement sent to AFP.

French actress Brigitte Bardot poses with a sombrero she brought back from Mexico, as she arrives at Orly Airport in Paris, France, on May 27, 1965. (Photo: AP)
French actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot gives a speech during a debate against seal-hunting in the European Council in Strasburg, eastern France, on Jan 23, 1978. (Photo: AFP)
French movie star Brigitte Bardot listens during a news conference in Paris, May 6, 2003. (File photo: Reuters/Philippe Wojazer)

Bardot became a global star after appearing in And God Created Woman in 1956, and went on to appear in about 50 more movies before giving up acting.

She retired from film to settle permanently near the Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez, where she devoted herself to fighting for animals.

Her calling apparently came when she encountered a goat on the set of her final film, The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot. 

To save it from being killed, she bought the animal and kept it in her hotel room.

Source: AFP/fh

