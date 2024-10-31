Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Britain identifies its first case of new mpox variant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Britain identifies its first case of new mpox variant

Britain identifies its first case of new mpox variant

An undated colorized transmission electron micrograph of mpox virus particles (pink) found within an infected cell (yellow), cultured in the laboratory, captured at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Photo: NIAID/Handout via REUTERS)

31 Oct 2024 12:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain has detected its first case of new mpox variant clade Ib, the country's health security agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday (Oct 30), adding that the risk to the population remained low.

The clade Ib variant is a new form of the virus that is linked to a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August.

The case, in a patient who had recently travelled to Africa, was detected in London and the individual has been transferred to a specialist hospital, the UKHSA said.

Close contacts of the case are being followed up by UKHSA and partner organisations, the UKHSA added.

Clade Ib mpox has been widely circulating in the Democratic Republic of Congo in recent months and there have been cases reported in Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Sweden, India and Germany.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

mpox WHO

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement