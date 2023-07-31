British museums grapple with returning prized colonial artefacts to countries they came from

GLASGOW: Some prized artefacts in British museums are gradually making their way back to the countries where they originated from, but rigid legal impediments and political sensitivity have considerably slowed down the process of restitution.

While many of the treasured cultural objects in Britain’s museums were gifted, some were previously stolen or taken by force, particularly during the colonial era.

However, returning the spoils of empires is far from simple, said observers, adding it is often a lengthy and painstaking process.