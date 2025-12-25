Southern California braces for devastating Christmas storm

LOS ANGELES: Flash flood warnings were in effect in Los Angeles and most of southern California on Wednesday (Dec 24) as one of the worst Christmas storms in recent memory brought heavy rain and fears of deadly mudslides.

Driven by an atmospheric river known as "the Pineapple Express", which moves heavy moisture from the tropical climes of Hawaii to rain on the West Coast, the storm is expected to deliver months' worth of rain over the next few days.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Los Angeles, to facilitate the rapid mobilisation and allocation of resources if needed.

"Life-threatening flash flooding continues over Southern California today and tomorrow; heavy mountain snow and high winds also ongoing," the National Weather Service (NWS) said, adding that "lives and property are in great danger".

The first burst of heavy rain hit the region Tuesday night, leaving Los Angeles with fallen trees and some debris in the streets, as well as minor flooding that hampered traffic.

The rainfall intensified early Wednesday, leaving thousands of people in southern California without power due to downed lines caused by the fury of the Christmas storm. Across the state, some 101,000 homes and businesses had no electricity, according to tracking site Poweroutage.us.

Some communities could receive up to 25.4cm of rain this week, forecasters say.

The coastal areas of Pacific Palisades and Malibu are under a special alert, as they are still recovering from the devastating wildfires in January. Due to the damage from the fires, the terrain is susceptible to mudslides from heavy rain.

The Red Cross opened shelters in several communities as some residents in southern California received immediate evacuation orders.

Authorities were responding to a series of accidents Wednesday, and several major roads were closed due to flash flood warnings, worsening already congested local traffic.