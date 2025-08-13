California says Trump sent military to 'silence' LA protests

The US government's unprecedented use of National Guard troops in Los Angeles to protect officers carrying out President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown was illegal and should be ended, a lawyer for the state of California told a federal judge on Tuesday (Aug 12).

The lawyer said evidence presented from the landmark trial that began on Monday showed that soldiers had violated a 19th century law that bars the military from civilian law enforcement.

“The government wanted a show of military force so great that any opposition to their agenda was silenced," said the lawyer, Meghan Strong of the California Attorney General's Office.

Justice Department attorney Eric Hamilton countered that there was "substantial violence" in Los Angeles meriting military intervention and that the troops were only there to protect federal agents and property.

Trump ordered 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles in June in response to days of unrest and protests sparked by mass immigration raids.

California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, opposed the move and sued, alleging it violated prohibitions on the use of the military in law enforcement.

US District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco will determine whether the government violated the Posse Comitatus Act (PCA).

Breyer will also hear arguments on Wednesday on Newsom's legal right to bring the case. The judge has not said when he will rule.