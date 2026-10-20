Alberta rejects plan for referendum on leaving Canada

EDMONTON, Canada: Canada's province of Alberta was projected on Tuesday (Oct 20) to comfortably reject a plan for a binding independence referendum, according to media forecasts, in an early setback for separatists backed by allies of US President Donald Trump.

Public broadcaster CBC projected a victory for the federalist side, with official results showing more than 76 per cent support for national unity, with at least a third of the votes counted.

Prime Minister Mark Carney argued the vote had been held "at the worst possible time", citing the need for national stability as Trump wages a trade war and levels annexation threats.

A sombre mood took over the restaurant in the provincial capital Edmonton, where a leading separatist group watched the returns.

Jeffrey Rath, a top leader of the separatist Alberta Prosperity Project, told reporters his push for an independent Alberta will "absolutely" continue, despite the result from Monday's vote.

"We've learned a lot of lessons from this fight," he said.

At the federalist election night party in Edmonton before the results were announced, a band warmed up ahead of an anticipated positive result.

"It was amazing to see the enthusiasm and resolve among Canadians," said Thomas Lukaszuk, who heads Forever Canadian, the group that campaigned across the province for national unity.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, a conservative, said she voted against independence but called the referendum to settle an issue that has divided the province.

She has said a federalist win would close the secession question.