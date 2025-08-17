Canadian government moves to end Air Canada strike, seeks binding arbitration

OTTAWA: The Canadian government on Saturday (Aug 16) moved to end a strike by Air Canada's cabin crews and require binding arbitration to break their contract impasse, an action that the country's largest carrier had sought but unionized flight attendants fiercely opposed.

Thousands of Air Canada flight attendants walked off the job just before 1am ET (1pm, Singapore time), after months of negotiations over a new contract. In anticipation of the stoppage, the airline canceled nearly all of its 700 daily flights, forcing more than 100,000 travelers to scramble for alternatives or stay put.

The most contentious issue in the contract negotiations has been the union's demand for compensation for time spent on the ground between flights and when helping passengers board. Attendants are currently paid only when their plane is moving.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said at a news conference she had asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose binding arbitration on both sides and order an immediate end to the strike. Still, it may take days before the board grants the request and for the airline to fully restore its operations.

"This is not a decision that I've taken lightly, but the potential for immediate negative impact on Canadians and our economy is simply too great," Hajdu said.

Air Canada had asked Prime Minister Mark Carney's minority Liberal government to make the request, but the Canadian Union of Public Employees said it wanted a negotiated solution, as binding arbitration would take pressure off the airline.

The minister said the government preferred negotiated settlements to labor disputes, but the current impasse showed the two sides would not find a solution soon enough to spare the economy further damage.

She said Canada had already experienced "unprecedented attacks on trade," referring to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on US-bound shipments.