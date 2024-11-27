Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire brokered by US and France, to take effect Wednesday

WASHINGTON: A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah will take effect on Wednesday (Nov 27) after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

The accord, clearing the way for an end to a conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year, was designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities, Biden said.

Biden, who gave remarks at the White House shortly after Israel's security cabinet approved the agreement in a 10-1 vote, said he had spoken to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Fighting across the Israel-Lebanon border would end at 4am local time, he said.

"This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden said.

"What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organisations will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again.”