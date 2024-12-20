‘It’s about our people’: Chagos Islands handover deal faces fresh opposition

CRAWLEY, England: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing another setback over the United Kingdom’s decision to give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands and hand over the land to Mauritius.

In the Mauritian parliament on Tuesday (Dec 17), newly elected Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam – who took office in November – said the deal his predecessor negotiated “would not produce the benefits the nation could expect”.

He added that he was reopening negotiations and issued "counterproposals" to the British government.

Chagossians were forced to leave their homeland in the 1960s and 1970s, after Britain bought the chain of more than 60 islands in the Indian Ocean and established a military base, which it leased to the United States.

Many Chagossians settled in the town of Crawley in southeast England, close to the nearby London Gatwick Airport, when the UK granted them citizenship in 2002.

Then in October, news broke about the deal over the strategically important cluster of islands, which would end a decades-long dispute at the United Nations.

“LIVING IN EXILE”

This led to pushback from islanders living in Crawley, who number a few thousand in total.

They voiced their concerns at a weekly meeting on Wednesday, saying they were not given a voice. Some have called for a referendum among their people scattered around the world to decide their own fate.