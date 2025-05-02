Earthquake strikes off Chile's southern coast, sparking tsunami threat

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina on Friday (May 2), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. No damage or casualties have been initially reported.

The quake struck Drake Passage between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of 10km.

Chile's disaster agency said it was establishing a state of precaution, an alert associated with minor tsunamis. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that waves from 0.3m to 1m were expected in Antarctica and waves measuring between 1m and 3m were expected in Chile.

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said a coastal area of Magallanes region in the southern tip of the country should be evacuated due to the tsunami risk.

"We're calling to evacuate the coast in the whole region of Magallanes," President Gabriel Boric said on X, adding that all the states resources would be made available to deal with any impact.