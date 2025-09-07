China criticises Australian, Canadian warships in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING: China said on Saturday (Sep 6) that its military had monitored the passage of Australian and Canadian warships through the Taiwan Strait, criticising their presence in the sensitive waterway as "causing trouble".

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and asserts jurisdiction over the strait that separates the self-ruled island from mainland China.

"On Sep 6, the Canadian frigate Quebec and the Australian destroyer Brisbane transited the Taiwan Strait, causing trouble and provoking," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command.

The PLA "organised naval and air forces to monitor and supervise their entire transits, effectively responding and handling the situation", Shi said.