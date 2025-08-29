Taiwan estimates China spent 40% more on Pacific drills last year to hit US$21 billion

TAIPEI: China spent US$21 billion on military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, the East and South China Sea and the Western Pacific last year, nearly 4 per cent higher than 2023, according to Taiwan government estimates based on its tracking of aircraft and ships and working out the cost of fuel and other expenses.

The internal research by Taiwan's armed forces, reviewed by Reuters and corroborated by four Taiwan officials, offers rare detail of where China's defence spending is probably going as Beijing expands its military footprint and scope of its drills, alarming regional capitals and Washington.

China budgeted 1.67 trillion yuan (US$233.47 billion) in defence spending for last year, but diplomats widely believe that number is under-reported. China does not give any breakdown on how the money is spent.

The officials, who were briefed on the research, declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Neither China's defence ministry nor its Taiwan Affairs Office responded to requests for comment. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory over the objections of Taipei's government, has repeatedly said its military spending is transparent and presents no threat.

Reuters could not independently confirm the accuracy of the Taiwanese estimate. Experts said the report's methodology was feasible and could provide valuable information, although they cautioned that it necessarily included some guesswork.

Taiwan's military compiled its estimates in a report this month based on Taiwanese surveillance and intelligence on Chinese military activity in the Bohai Sea off northeast China, the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and the Western Pacific.

The reports tallied China's naval and air missions there in 2024, then estimated how much fuel and other consumables would cost for each hour of activity. The total was around 152 billion yuan, including maintenance, repairs and salaries, the report and the officials briefed on the research said.

That estimated spending represented about 9 per cent of China's reported 2024 military spending, up from 7 per cent in 2023 based on the same estimates, according to Reuters calculations based on the research.