Commentary: What’s in a name? China tests Trump’s resolve on Taiwan

BEIJING: China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) this week deployed the aircraft carrier Shandong alongside 19 warships in military exercises encircling Taiwan. Initially conducted without an official codename – a departure from previous practice – these drills were later designated “Strait Thunder-2025A”, along with a signal of potential follow-up operations later this year.

These exercises occurred against a backdrop of deteriorating cross-strait relations. Taiwan’s Lai Ching-te last month labelled China a “foreign hostile force” and announced plans to re-establish Taiwan’s peacetime military court system, marking a significant rhetorical escalation.

The PLA exercises featured live-fire drills, simulated blockade operations and unprecedented aerial incursions, occurring around the anniversary of the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, a key United States policy milestone.

The core of the issue is an unfinished civil war. China has consistently asserted that Taiwan is an integral part of its territory and views such military exercises as measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

What distinguishes this moment is the deliberate shift in presentation. Previously, major exercises including “Joint Sword” in 2023 were explicitly framed as exceptional responses to specific provocations.

The eventual codename “Strait Thunder-2025A” given to the latest exercises suggests a transition from episodic responses to a more systematic approach to military pressure.