Commentary: Why Taiwan's defence priorities might need a rethink

ARLINGTON, United States: Taiwan’s recent 2023 National Defense Report fails to grasp the realities of an evolving situation amid China's increasing military pressure. Recent arms deals and the unveiling of a domestically built submarine suggest the island’s intent to beef up its defences, but Taipei is ignoring lessons from Ukraine at its own peril.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has said that the island seeks "peaceful coexistence" with China, saying in a National Day address on Tuesday (Oct 10) that peace is the "only option".

However, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has previously warned of the possibility of a conflict with China in 2027. US intelligence also believes that Chinese President Xi Jinping - who has said before that Taiwan’s reunification with China is inevitable - has instructed his country's armed forces to be ready to invade by 2027.

As it bolsters its defences, Taiwan is actively seeking support from the West. While doing so, it received an additional endorsement from the Biden administration.

In August, the US approved for the first time a military aid package under a programme typically reserved for sovereign states. The assistance under the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) breaks with the historical method of transferring weapons to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

The move was widely interpreted as a political and military upgrade by industry watchers, although Washington has said repeatedly it remains committed to the well-established One China policy.

Beijing criticised the sale of US$80 million in military equipment under the new status, saying that it “will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The US’ total approved arms sales to Taiwan this year could reach half a billion dollars, including other programmes.

The US State Department has also asked for a further US$113 million in global FMF next year, which could be used for Taiwan.