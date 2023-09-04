Commentary: Cross-strait relations loom large in Taiwan’s presidential election

TAIPEI: The Taiwanese people will soon vote for their president, vice president and legislators in January 2024. Past elections have always been dominated by the two major political camps - the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the pro-China Kuomintang (KMT).

But recent elections have shown increasing voter dissatisfaction with polarisation. In 2014, independent candidate Ko Wen-je became the mayor of Taipei and was re-elected in 2018. In 2019, Ko founded the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which emphasises technocracy and transparency.

In the 2020 legislative election, the TPP became Taiwan’s third largest party. The rise of a new political force has significantly altered Taiwan’s political landscape and has the potential to shape future election outcomes, with Ko having a legitimate shot at the presidency.

The TPP can be seen as a “third way” in Taiwan, a political philosophy emerging in the late 1990s and described by British sociologist Anthony Giddens as "the renewal of social democracy in a world where the views of the old left have become obsolete, while those of the new right are inadequate and contradictory".

In Taiwan and elsewhere, the third way calls for a new approach to politics that transcends traditional left-right distinctions and seeks to find a middle ground while emphasising pragmatic governance and welfare reform.