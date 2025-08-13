China issues safety alerts for citizens in Australia following multiple attacks in recent months

ADELAIDE: China has issued safety alerts for its citizens in Australia following recent incidents, which saw Chinese nationals being attacked in public spaces across the country.

“Chinese nationals and students, without provocation, were assaulted and attacked by local minors on the streets, at stations and in shopping malls,” read a statement released by the Chinese Consulate-General in Adelaide on Tuesday (Aug 12).

Chinese citizens, especially students, were urged to “raise their safety awareness, closely monitor local news, stay informed about public security conditions in their area, avoid travelling alone at night or visiting high-crime neighbourhoods, inform friends or family of travel plans in advance, and, where possible, travel in groups”.

If verbally provoked by strangers, citizens were advised to avoid confrontation and try to leave quickly or seek help from passers-by and call the police immediately.

ATTACKS ON CHINESE NATIONALS

Similar warnings have been issued over the past two weeks by Chinese consulates in other parts of Australia.

On Monday, the Chinese consulate in Melbourne issued a statement urging authorities in the state of Tasmania to “thoroughly investigate the situation and severely punish the perpetrators” who attacked a Chinese student.

The 33-year-old man had been allegedly assaulted by a group of teenagers at a shopping area in the city of Hobart, according to local news reports.

Six local teenagers, four boys and two girls, aged between 14 and 15, were arrested and charged with assault, Tasmanian police said.

“(We) urge Australia to severely punish the perpetrators and to take concrete measures to safeguard the personal safety of Chinese citizens,” the consulate said.

Chinese diplomatic staff would travel to Tasmania to meet the victim, who had been hospitalised for head injuries, the consulate said.

He was in stable condition and would need to undergo reconstructive surgery and treatment for a head concussion, it added.

The violence was shameful and “absolutely cannot be tolerated in the community”, said Felix Ellis, Tasmania’s Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management.

More attacks have occurred.