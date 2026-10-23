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At least 16 dead in Tibet after strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake
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World

At least 16 dead in Tibet after strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake

At least 16 dead in Tibet after strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake

A soldier walks on a public square where a Chinese national flag hangs in front of the Potala Palace in western China's Tibet autonomous region on Jul 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

23 Oct 2026 04:05AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2026 07:15AM)
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BEIJING: At least 16 people were killed and 32 more were injured when a strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck China's remote Tibet region, state news agency Xinhua said, citing local authorities.

More than 300 houses collapsed in the earthquake, which struck Thursday (Oct 22) at 10.33pm local time. Officials were still evaluating the damage, and disaster relief work was ongoing, Xinhua said.

The quake's epicentre was located in a mountainous area about 190km east-northeast of Nagqu, and 390km northeast of the regional capital Lhasa, the US Geological Survey said.

It struck at a shallow depth of 10km.

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A level-II earthquake disaster emergency response was activated in the area, Xinhua said.

The epicentre was located in Maru township in Baqen county. Township deputy head Lhawang Dagpo said the quake was clearly felt at the township office, which sustained cracks in the walls, according to Xinhua.

Power and telecoms services were disrupted in the county seat, the agency said.

Earthquakes in China are relatively common.

In January 2025, at least 126 people were killed in an earthquake in Tibet's rural Tingri county.

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Source: AFP/fs

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China Tibet earthquake
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