China's Xi Jinping says Middle East should not become battleground for great power rivalry

BEIJING: The Middle East and Gulf region should not become a battleground for great-power rivalry and China is willing to work with Arab nations to achieve lasting peace, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Oman's sultan on Monday (Nov 2).

China has traditionally played a low-key diplomatic role in the Middle East, but has stepped up efforts to try to help end tensions amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has snarled the Strait of Hormuz and driven up global energy and shipping costs.

Xi told Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said that the world is undergoing "profound changes unseen in a century."

"The Middle East Gulf region should not become an arena for great-power rivalry and geopolitical conflict. Peace and stability in the region require joint nurturing and protection by all parties," Xi said, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

China has consistently been committed to stopping the war, and hopes to contribute "wisdom and solutions to resolving the region's security dilemmas," he added.

China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Arab countries, including the Gulf Cooperation Council states, to work together toward restoring peace and achieving lasting stability and security, Xi said.