China’s Xi tells Trump Taiwan’s ‘return’ key to post-war order: Report

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump during a phone call on Monday (Nov 24) that Taiwan’s “return to China” is a central element of the post-World War II international order, according to state news agency Xinhua.

“China and the United States once fought side by side against fascism and militarism, and should now work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War Two,” Xi said, according to the report.

A White House official confirmed that the two leaders had spoken but did not provide details of the call.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s claim and says only its people can decide the island’s future.