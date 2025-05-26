Chinese ambassador criticises plan to return Darwin Port to Australian ownership

SYDNEY: China's ambassador to Canberra has criticised the Australian government's intention to return Darwin Port to local ownership, saying the Chinese company running the strategically located northern port should not be punished.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in April during the election campaign that his government was working on a plan to force the sale of Darwin Port from its Chinese owner on national interest grounds.

Australia sold the commercial port on a 99-year lease to Chinese company Landbridge in 2015, a move that was criticised by the US president at the time, Barack Obama. Around 2,000 US Marines exercise for six months of the year in the northern city.

Ambassador Xiao Qian said Landbridge Group had invested in the port and contributed to the local economy, according to a statement on Sunday (May 25) by the Chinese embassy.

"Such an enterprise and project deserves encouragement, not punishment. It is ethically questionable to lease the port when it was unprofitable and then seek to reclaim it once it becomes profitable," the statement said.