Chinese PhD student found guilty in Britain of drugging and raping 10 women

LONDON: A Chinese PhD student was found guilty on Wednesday (Mar 5) by a London court of drugging and raping 10 women in England and China, as police warned there could be more than 50 other victims.

Zou Zhenhao, 28, was convicted of the attacks between 2019 and 2023 following a month-long trial at the Inner London Crown Court. He was convicted of 11 counts of rape, with two of the offences relating to one victim.

After more than 19 hours of deliberations, jurors concluded Zou raped three of the women in London and seven in China.

Police have only been able to identify two of the victims and said after the verdict that more than 50 other women may have fallen victim to Zou, which would make him one of the worst sex offenders in UK history.

Using hidden or handheld cameras to record the attacks, Zou filmed nine of the attacks as “souvenirs” and often kept a trophy box of women’s belongings.

Zou, a mechanical engineering student who was doing his PhD at University College London, claimed that the sexual interactions were consensual. He will be sentenced on Jun 19.

Jurors, who had to watch footage of the attacks during the trial, were given regular breaks.

Judge Rosina Cottage described the defendant as a "dangerous and predatory sexual offender" and said his sentence will be "very long".

Zou, who showed no emotion as the verdicts were read out in court, was also convicted of three counts of voyeurism, 10 of possession of an extreme pornographic image, one of false imprisonment and three of possession of a controlled drug with intent to commit a sexual offense, namely butanediol.

He was cleared of two further counts of possession of an extreme pornographic image and one of possession of MDMA with intent to commit a sexual offence. MDMA is a drug commonly known as ecstasy.