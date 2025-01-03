It's Christmas for the elephants as unsold trees are fed to the animals at Berlin Zoo

BERLIN: For the elephants and others at the Berlin Zoo, it's finally time to unwrap their Christmas presents.

Trees that didn't find a home this festive season were given to some of the animals on Friday (Jan 3) in what has become an annual event. Elephants tore off branches with their trunks, lobbing them around their enclosure or eating the greenery.

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.