Clean energy adoption, decarbonisation efforts in limelight at Gastech 2023 as fuel prices climb

SINGAPORE: Calls for the pursuit of cleaner energy alternatives are gaining traction, as global fuel prices climb amid a drop in supply by major producers.

The pursuit of decarbonisation can be aided by harnessing new green technology that is already available, and focusing efforts on the aviation and shipping industries - two of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise.

Experts spoke to CNA on the side of the four-day Gastech 2023 event at the Singapore Expo, which brought together over 40,000 attendees from the natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen sectors.