TV networks resume covering White House as press access fight continues

WASHINGTON: US television networks resumed coverage of President Donald Trump’s White House events on Friday, providing the first live pool access for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit, as a legal battle continues over restrictions on CNN, MS NOW and Politico.

Trump last week banned the three outlets from the White House, before a judge ordered the administration to restore their access.

The White House television press pool aired video of Xi's arrival at the White House for tea on the final day of the Chinese leader's visit, as well as the two leaders' tour of the National Archives, which houses the US Constitution.

CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC share the costs of covering the president and rotate coverage, providing pool footage to other outlets. The other networks' refusal to set up cameras in solidarity meant there was no pool coverage of the first two days of Xi's visit.

Trump has long relied on the media to shape his public image and advance his agenda, even as he regularly casts news organisations as political adversaries. Since returning to office last year, his administration has taken an aggressive stance against major news outlets, including limiting access to the Oval Office and other restricted spaces.

As pool coverage resumed for Xi's arrival at the White House on Friday, Trump declined to answer questions from reporters on China and Iran, his media ban and a controversial new taxpayer-funded TV ad that promotes his presidency. He later thanked reporters.

"We appreciate the fair coverage. It's been very fair. We appreciate it," Trump later told reporters alongside Xi.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the restored press access.