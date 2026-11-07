Cornell faculty vote no-confidence in university leadership over alleged gang rape

NEW YORK: Faculty members at Cornell University on Friday (Nov 6) passed a no-confidence resolution against the elite college's leadership over its handling of an alleged gang rape that has sparked outcry in the United States.

The vote is not binding but marks a strong symbolic rebuke of administrators at the Ivy League college in New York state.

According to a lawsuit, a female student was assaulted by seven male students at a fraternity house on campus. Following her initial allegations in 2024, Cornell shut down the fraternity - a male social club - and temporarily suspended the accused students, two of whom were later expelled.

But critics say the college was too lenient, and protests in several US cities last month demanded accountability.

Friday's resolution states that the faculty "has no confidence in the ability of the central administration to effectively address the ongoing crisis of sexual assault at Cornell University."

It passed by a vote of 75-50, with five abstentions.