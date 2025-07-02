Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

World

Costa Rica's top court calls for President Chaves to stand trial on corruption charges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Costa Rica's top court calls for President Chaves to stand trial on corruption charges

Costa Rica's top court calls for President Chaves to stand trial on corruption charges

President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles speaks during a press conference with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Casa Presidencial, in San Jose, Costa Rica, on Jun 25, 2025. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS)

02 Jul 2025 09:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN JOSE: Costa Rica's highest court on Tuesday (Jul 1) asked the country's legislature to strip President Rodrigo Chaves of his immunity from prosecution so he can stand trial on corruption charges.

Costa Rica's attorney general's office in April alleged that members of Chaves' government awarded kickbacks to a top government ally using funds from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI).

In an extraordinary session, the court also requested Culture Minister Jorge Rodriguez, who previously acted as communication minister, stand trial in the same case.

Costa Rica's National Assembly is controlled by opposition lawmakers.

Chaves and Rodriguez face between two to eight years in prison if convicted. They both have denied the accusations.

The attorney general's office said that a former presidential adviser was paid US$32,000 with funds awarded by CABEI.

Chaves and collaborators also face illicit campaign financing charges related to the 2022 campaign that brought him into office. Chaves denies the charges.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Costa Rica
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement