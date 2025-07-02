Costa Rica's top court calls for President Chaves to stand trial on corruption charges

SAN JOSE: Costa Rica's highest court on Tuesday (Jul 1) asked the country's legislature to strip President Rodrigo Chaves of his immunity from prosecution so he can stand trial on corruption charges.

Costa Rica's attorney general's office in April alleged that members of Chaves' government awarded kickbacks to a top government ally using funds from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI).

In an extraordinary session, the court also requested Culture Minister Jorge Rodriguez, who previously acted as communication minister, stand trial in the same case.

Costa Rica's National Assembly is controlled by opposition lawmakers.

Chaves and Rodriguez face between two to eight years in prison if convicted. They both have denied the accusations.

The attorney general's office said that a former presidential adviser was paid US$32,000 with funds awarded by CABEI.

Chaves and collaborators also face illicit campaign financing charges related to the 2022 campaign that brought him into office. Chaves denies the charges.