Trump tells Davos he will demand lower interest rates, oil prices

"The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we're going to use it," Trump said. "Not only will this reduce the cost of virtually all goods and services, it will make the United States a manufacturing superpower."



The Davos forum gave a handful of business executives an opportunity to publicly question the president on issues that affect their businesses, or in some cases their specific investments, projects and interests.



Trump repeated a string of familiar falsehoods - that the US had the cleanest air and water during his first term, that he won by a large mandate in the United States, that there was a "Green New Deal" in the US that he had repealed.



The business leaders included Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman as well as TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, WEF CEO Borge Brende and WEF founder Klaus Schwab.



More than a thousand executives, officials and others from around the world filled the main hall at the convention for Trump's speech, including Polish President Andrzej Duda.