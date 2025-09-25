Denmark's Aalborg airport closed due to drones, two days after Copenhagen incursion

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's Aalborg airport is currently closed due to drones in its airspace, local police said early on Thursday (Sep 25), two days after the country's main Copenhagen airport was shut over drone sightings that rattled European aviation.

Danish national police said the drones followed a similar pattern to the ones that had halted flights at Copenhagen airport for four hours a few days earlier. The country's armed forces were also affected, as Aalborg airport is used as a military base, they added.

Denmark said on Tuesday the incident at Copenhagen airport was the most serious attack yet on its critical infrastructure and linked it to a series of suspected Russian drone incursions and other disruptions across Europe.

Authorities in Norway also shut the airspace at Oslo airport for three hours on Monday evening after a drone was seen.

Northern Jutland police told reporters that "more than one drone" had been sighted near Aalborg airport, and they were flying with lights on.