As US presidential election nears, tensions rise in divided states amid voter demographic shift

WYOMING / IDAHO: Longtime Wyoming resident Rebecca Bextel was among 70 per cent of voters in her state who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Wyoming is the reddest American state, with a larger share of Republican voters than anywhere else.

The Democrats have traditionally had little hope of turning it blue. Now, the western state faces rising tensions as more Democrats move in and slowly change long-standing voting patterns and traditions.

Bextel, who is now running for the position of Wyoming GOP chair, is among those who feel her state’s way of life is under threat from this shift in demographics.

Extremely wealthy people from places like California and Chicago move to Wyoming and end up retiring there, she said.

“When they get here, they vote … the same horrible politicians into office here as the places they just fled, because they have high crime, high taxes, rampant illegal immigration and crime.”

This influx of new residents has seen housing prices skyrocket, with an average single-family home in Jackson town now topping US$7 million, according to The Viehman Group’s semi-annual The Jackson Hole Report.