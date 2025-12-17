Doctor who supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry sentenced to house arrest

LOS ANGELES: A doctor who pleaded guilty in a scheme to supply ketamine to actor Matthew Perry was sentenced Tuesday (Dec 16) to 8 months of home confinement.

Dr Mark Chavez of San Diego is on supervised release for three years and will be expected to do 300 hours of community service for his role in the Friends star’s overdose death, Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ruled.

Chavez acquired ketamine and gave it to Dr Salvador Plasencia, who was sentenced to two and a half years in prison earlier this month for selling ketamine to Perry in the months leading up to his death.

Plasencia admitted to taking advantage of Perry, knowing he was a struggling addict. Plasencia texted Chavez that Perry was a “moron” who could be exploited for money, according to court filings.

Perry had been taking the surgical anaesthetic ketamine legally as a treatment for depression. But when his regular doctor wouldn’t provide it in the amounts he wanted, he turned to Plasencia.

Chavez admitted to obtaining the ketamine from a wholesale distributor on false pretences and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He has not been in custody.

Perry struggled with addiction for years, dating back to his time on Friends, when he became one of the biggest TV stars of his generation as Chandler Bing. He starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC’s megahit.