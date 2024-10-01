Trump suspect pleads not guilty to attempted assassination charge

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: The man charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump after allegedly positioning himself with a rifle outside one of the former president's Florida golf courses on Sep15 pleaded not guilty on Monday (Sep 30) to five federal charges.



Ryan Routh, 58, entered the plea to charges that include attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate during a hearing before US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart. Routh has already been ordered to remain in jail pending trial.



Routh appeared for the hearing handcuffed and wearing a tan prison jumpsuit. He answered, "Yes, your honour," when asked by Reinhart if he understood the charges against him. Routh's defence lawyer then entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.