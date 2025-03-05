live World
Watch live: Donald Trump's first speech to Congress since returning to White House
Trump's speech comes after a whirlwind six weeks in office that shook the federal government and upended the geopolitical order.
US President Donald Trump will set out his governing vision on Tuesday (Mar 4) in his first address to Congress since returning to the White House.
His speech at the US Capitol is scheduled for 9pm (2am GMT).
Since his inauguration six weeks ago, the country has been gripped by his moves to dramatically reshape the federal government and redefine foreign policy. Watch his speech live on CNA and follow updates on our blog.