Donald Trump ends security protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has cancelled Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris, a senior White House official said on Friday (Aug 29).

Former vice presidents typically receive six months of Secret Service protection after they leave office.

Harris' protection was extended to one year, until January 2026, by then-President Joe Biden before he left office in January, the official said.

Harris in September is to embark on a 15-city book tour for her memoir 107 Days, about her unsuccessful presidential run. She was the Democratic nominee for 107 days after Biden withdrew from the race in the weeks following a disastrous debate against Trump. Trump went on to defeat Harris.

The letter to Harris, dated Thursday, said the termination of additional security is effective Sep 1, the official said.

Kirsten Allen, a senior adviser to Harris, said in response to the move: "The vice president is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," she said.

Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump but has not ruled out a possible presidential bid in 2028. She announced on Jul 30 that she would not run for governor of California in 2026.

Trump has also ended federal security protection for others, including those who have criticised him such as former national security adviser John Bolton. In March, he ended protection for Biden's children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden.