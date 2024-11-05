Trump vs Harris: US voters head to polls as turbulent campaign concludes

WASHINGTON: The dizzying presidential contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris hurtled toward an uncertain finish on Tuesday (Nov 5) as millions of Americans headed to the polls to choose between two sharply different visions for the country.

A race whipsawed by unprecedented events - two assassination attempts against Trump, President Joe Biden's surprise withdrawal and Harris' rapid rise - remained too close to call, even after billions of dollars in spending and months of frenetic campaigning.

Trump's campaign has suggested he may declare victory on election night even while millions of ballots have yet to be counted, just as he did four years ago. The former president has repeatedly said any defeat could only stem from widespread fraud, echoing his false claims from 2020. The winner may not be known for days if the margins in key states are as slim as expected.

No matter who wins the White House, history will be made.