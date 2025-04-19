Dozens of Venezuelan migrants told of imminent deportation under US wartime law

In recent days, many Venezuelans were brought to Bluebonnet, according to the ACLU. The facility is located in a district where such deportations have not been blocked.



On Thursday, Judge Hendrix denied a request for an order blocking deportations, in part because he said the government had assured him that the two individual migrants who asked for the order would not be removed.



Then, on Thursday night, migrants began informing lawyers they had been asked to sign notices indicating they were Tren de Aragua members, and one said he was told he would be deported on Friday night or Saturday, the ACLU said.



In a TikTok video cited in court filings, several Venezuelan men in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention said they were being accused of being Tren de Aragua members and held up documents which they said they were being told to sign. The men said they were not part of the gang.



A man who identified himself as Angel Cardenas said in the video the men had not been allowed to call their relatives. "They say we have to be removed this quickly because we are a terrorist threat to the country," he said.