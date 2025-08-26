Towering wall of dust rolls through US city, leaving thousands without power

PHOENIX: A powerful storm kicked up a towering wall of dust that rolled through metro Phoenix on Monday (Aug 25), darkening the sky, blinding drivers, knocking out power and grounding flights at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Bernae Boykin Hitesman was driving her son and daughter, ages 9 and 11, home from school when the storm, known as a haboob, arrived late in the afternoon in Arizona City, about 95km southeast of Phoenix.

She had to quickly pull over as the storm engulfed her car. “I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside,” she said.

Boykin Hitesman said she could taste the dust and feel the strong wind rattling her car until it finally passed about 15 minutes later.

"I was nervous," she said. "My kids were really, really scared, so I was trying to be brave for them."