US December hiring misses expectations, capping weak 2025

FED EASING AHEAD

Economist Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics expects that December's figures are "weak enough" to keep a further interest rate reduction by the Fed this year in the cards.



The sluggish headline figure in job growth was underpinned by a mere 37,000 increase in private payrolls, he said.



"Firms in the distribution sector have responded to the cost pressure from the tariffs by cutting employment," Tombs added.



While the unemployment rate crept down in December, analysts have noted that this was no surprise as it could have resulted from an earlier pick-up in layoffs linked to a lengthy government shutdown between October and mid-November.



"For many businesses, uncertainty about federal government policy and the impact of AI warrants an extended pause on new hiring. Accordingly, we look for only a small pick-up in employment growth ahead," Tombs said.



Firm jobs growth could be a "red herring," warned EY-Parthenon chief economist Gregory Daco in a recent note.



"Broader labour-market indicators continue to signal deterioration," he said. "Overall, the labour-market narrative remains one of fragility, as firms prioritise cost control amid persistent uncertainty."