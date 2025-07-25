English doctors to strike in face-off with government over pay

LONDON: Resident doctors in England will begin a five-day strike on Friday (Jul 25) over pay, challenging Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, which came to power promising to end industrial unrest.

The government has refused to meet the pay demands of the British Medical Association (BMA), which represents the resident doctors, qualified physicians who make up nearly half of the UK’s medical workforce.

The BMA argues that the 5.4 per cent pay rise awarded this year does little to address real-terms salary cuts accumulated over more than a decade, reigniting tensions that once again threaten to disrupt services at the publicly-funded National Health Service (NHS).

DOCTORS SAY STRIKE IS ABOUT MORE THAN PAY

From 0600 GMT on Friday, doctors will return to picket lines outside hospitals, in scenes reminiscent of 2023 when soaring inflation and stagnant wages pushed NHS staff to strike en masse.

“We don’t want to strike, but we have to,” said Bishoy Yassa, a 24-year-old recently qualified resident doctor. “Even after fair negotiations... we were completely ignored.”

“There’s a misconception that doctors are being greedy,” he added. “This isn’t just about pay. This is about getting the government to listen to the state of the NHS.”