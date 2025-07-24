EU approves counter-tariffs on US goods, says trade deal within reach

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Thursday (Jul 24) a negotiated trade solution with the United States is within reach - while EU members voted to approve counter-tariffs on €93 billion (US$109 billion) of US goods in case the talks collapse.

The 27-nation bloc's executive has repeatedly said its primary focus is on reaching a deal to avert 30 per cent US tariffs that US President Donald Trump has said he will apply on Aug 1.

"Our focus is on finding a negotiated outcome with the US ... We believe such an outcome is within reach," an EU spokesperson said in response to reporters' questions.

Alongside negotiations, the Commission has pressed on with plans for potential countermeasures, merging two packages of proposed tariffs of €21 billion and €72 billion into a single list and submitting this to EU members for approval.

The rate would be up to 30 per cent, designed to mirror US tariffs, EU sources said.

Diplomats said EU countries overwhelmingly approved the measures on Thursday, which the Commission later confirmed.

The first package of countermeasures would enter force on Aug 7, with tariffs on soybeans and almonds delayed until Dec 1, an EU official said. The second package would enter force in two stages on Sep 7 and Feb 7.

So far the EU has held back from imposing any countermeasures, despite Trump's tariffs already covering 70 per cent of EU exports. EU member states authorised the first package of countermeasures in April, but these were immediately suspended to allow time for negotiations.