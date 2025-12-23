EU condemns China dairy duties as ‘unjustified’

BEIJING: The European Union on Monday (Dec 22) condemned China’s decision to impose duties of up to 42.7 per cent on some dairy products from the bloc, calling the move “unjustified” as trade tensions between the two sides deepen.

China’s commerce ministry said the provisional “duty deposits”, ranging from 21.9 per cent to 42.7 per cent, will take effect on Tuesday and apply to products including fresh and processed cheese, curd, blue cheese, as well as certain milk and cream.

PROVISIONAL MEASURES

The duties follow an anti-subsidy investigation launched in August 2024 after a request from the Dairy Association of China. The probe is due to conclude in February, after which Beijing could adjust the measures.

China’s commerce ministry said preliminary findings showed a link between EU subsidies and what it described as “substantial damage” to China’s domestic dairy industry.

European officials rejected that assessment.

“Our assessment is that the investigation is based on questionable allegations and insufficient evidence, and that the measures are therefore unjustified and unwarranted,” said European Commission trade spokesman Olof Gill.

Gill added that the European Commission had already raised the issue at the World Trade Organization after China opened the dairy probe and would assess the latest duties for compliance with WTO rules.

“We are doing everything it takes to defend EU farmers and exporters, as well as the Common Agricultural Policy, against China’s unfair use of trade defence instruments,” he said, calling the decision “a very negative development” in EU-China relations.