EU ban on 'forever chemicals' set for delay

BRUSSELS: EU plans to ban "forever chemicals" will likely not see the light before the tail end of the year, EU officials said Monday (Jan 19), foreshadowing a possible delay.



Brussels has said that prohibiting per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in everyday consumer goods - from pizza boxes to clothing - is a "priority".



But the related proposal promised for this year is unlikely to be ready before the end of 2026 as it is dependent on external assessments, according to officials with knowledge of the file.



Environment commissioner Jessika Roswall told a press briefing in Brussels that coming up with a legal text was "complicated" but "doable", adding industry was "already preparing" for a ban.



Often called "forever chemicals" as they take an extremely long time to break down, PFAS are increasingly being restricted across the world due to adverse health effects.



Chronic exposure to even low levels has been linked to liver damage, high cholesterol, reduced immune responses, low birth weights and several kinds of cancer.



Brussels is looking to restrict about 10,000 PFAS used in consumer goods like non-stick pans and stain-proof carpets, with exceptions for certain areas including medical equipment.



A proposal was initially promised for the end of 2025, then pushed back to 2026.