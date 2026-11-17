EU nations unveil Rwanda deal for migrant return hub

"STOP EU-RWANDA DEAL!"

Around 100 protesters gathered in Vienna on Monday ahead of the meeting, holding placards with slogans such as "Stop EU-Rwanda deal!"



The announcement marks the culmination of an EU push to boost deportations launched in 2024, amid a souring of public opinion on migration.



Migrant arrivals have steadily declined over the past three years, as the bloc struck deals to stem departures with a host of countries in Africa and the Middle East.



But migration has remained a hot-button issue, fuelling far-right electoral gains across the bloc.



Policymakers' focus has now turned to improving the repatriation system, which currently sees less than 30 per cent of people who are ordered to leave the bloc returned to their country of origin.



An EU reform granting authorities broader detention powers and allowing for the creation of return hubs was approved earlier this year.



Proponents say such centres - which would serve either as the final destination or as transfer centres for those expelled - could facilitate repatriations and act as a deterrent for would-be irregular migrants.



But critics have questioned their effectiveness, pointing to the hurdles faced by similar projects and likening them to "legal black holes" that could see migrants stranded in limbo with little oversight.



The choice of Rwanda has also caused concern, with Human Rights Watch pointing to its "well-established record of repression of dissent, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment in detention" and support for an armed anti-government group in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.