Europe swelters under heatwave, prompting crisis talks in France

PARIS: A punishing heatwave sweeping across much of Europe prompted emergency meetings in France, nationwide warnings in Germany and strains on tourists and residents in Italy, as temperatures climbed towards record levels.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was due to hold a crisis meeting on Saturday (Jun 20) after the national weather agency Meteo France warned the heat would persist into next week, describing it as comparable to major episodes in 2003 and 2019.

By Sunday, forecasters said temperatures of 39 to 40 degrees Celsius would stretch from the southwest through the Paris region into Burgundy, with some areas possibly reaching 41 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Monday, potentially matching historic highs.

Germany also faced near-nationwide heat alerts, with temperatures approaching 38 degrees Celsius. The DWD weather service cautioned that a combination of heat and humidity could trigger severe thunderstorms.

COOLING BENEATH A ROMAN TEMPLE

Beyond the Alps, temperatures expected to reach 36 to 37 degrees Celsius were transforming daily life and tourism in some Italian towns.

Visitors queued under a blazing sun outside the Colosseum as Rome's summer heat turned sightseeing into a test of endurance. Some sought relief in the cooler underground spaces beneath the half-hidden remains of the Temple of Claudius.