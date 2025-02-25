European leaders in Kyiv to mark three years of war, but top US officials stay away

KYIV: Ukraine hosted European leaders on Monday (Feb 24) to mark three years of all-out war with Russia, while top US officials stayed away in a clear illustration of President Donald Trump's lurch towards Moscow since returning to power.



Still reeling from Trump calling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator" and seeking elections that are banned by martial law, Kyiv said it was in the final stages of agreeing a deal with Washington to provide access to its mineral wealth.



"We hope both US and UA leaders might sign and endorse it in Washington the soonest to showcase our commitment for decades to come," Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna wrote on X, suggesting Kyiv is angling for a meeting with Trump soon.



The deal is at the heart of Kyiv's bid to win US support, but officials have wrangled over its wording in the shadow of an extraordinary war of words between Trump and Zelenskyy, who said the US leader was living in a "disinformation bubble".



Zelenskyy refused to sign an earlier draft Washington sought US$500 billion in natural wealth, protesting that Kyiv had received nowhere near that much US aid and that the draft lacked the security guarantees Ukraine needed.