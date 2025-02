European leaders in Kyiv to mark three years of war, but top US officials stay away

A Ukrainian government source told Reuters that Kyiv awaited US feedback on the "final changes" it had sent. The source said the US did not like the idea of including wording about providing security guarantees in the text."We see the issue of guarantees for the talks between Presidents," the source said.Beyond the barbs, US officials opened direct talks with the Russian side in Saudi Arabia last week, shutting out Kyiv and Europe in a stunning change of policy on the war. Zelenskyy , who has told Europe to create its own army while urging Washington to be pragmatic, welcomed a slew of European and other leaders to a summit in Kyiv to commemorate the start in 2022 of the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two."This year should be the year of the beginning of a real, lasting peace. Putin will not gift us this peace, nor will he give it to us in exchange for anything. We have to win peace with strength, wisdom and unity - with our cooperation," he said.