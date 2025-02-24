‘Gone on for too long’: Three years on, will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine end anytime soon?

The war between Russia and Ukraine entered its fourth year on Monday (Feb 24) amid a dramatic shift in the United States’ approach to the conflict.

Last week, American and Russian officials held high-level talks without inviting Ukrainian or European leaders. It was the first serious discussion of an end to the war since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

While US President Donald Trump has been eyeing a swift end to the conflict, some observers expressed doubts that this will happen, given the shift in policy since he took office a month ago.

NOT MUCH TO BE POSITIVE ABOUT

“With the way that the Trump administration is handling this, I don’t think there’s much to be positive about,” said Sonia Mycak, a research fellow in Ukrainian studies at the Australian National University’s Centre for European Studies.

She noted that Ukraine has not accepted its exclusion from negotiations.

The White House also appears to be trying to re-establish economic and diplomatic relations with Russia, while statements issued by the Trump administration signal that all concessions are being given to Russia, she added.

“The signals seemed to imply that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s regime will be allowed to retain 20 per cent of Ukraine illegally occupied; that Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) or any other security arrangement.

"And also, importantly, that the Putin regime, the Russian military, will not be held accountable for the war crimes incurred in Ukraine,” Mycak told CNA’s Asia Now.

“Those (are) three aspects, three non-negotiable points that (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has consistently said needed to be a part of a peace deal,” she added.