Ukraine war 3 years on: Europe urged to step up as key ally US wanes

KYIV: Another year of war has passed. Residents of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv have come to expect daily air-raid sirens and explosions to break the silence of nightly curfews.

Soldiers continue to shiver in sub-zero temperatures along a largely frozen frontline. Thousands of Ukrainians continue to die trying to stall incremental Russian progress.

But the war has also evolved.

For the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago, there is serious talk of negotiations to an end.

However, the way talks have been handled so far – with the United States speaking with Russia directly and without Ukraine’s participation – has left many worried about the price of peace.

“Trump is unpredictable. Nobody knows what's in his head or how his meeting with Putin will go,” said Ukrainian artist Olga Yurkevych.

US President Donald Trump, eyeing a swift end to the conflict, reestablished links with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call two weeks ago, with both agreeing to a meeting in the future.

Top diplomats from Washington and Moscow then met in Saudi Arabia, where they agreed to start working towards ending the war in Ukraine.

Neither Ukraine nor other European nations were invited to the talks.

In contrast, Russia – after years of being shunned and slapped with sanctions by Washington and its allies – now has a seat at the table.

Analysts said allies were surprised and dismayed by Washington’s diplomatic flip and realignment in relations, although many have already braced for a policy shift under Trump.

A NERVOUS EUROPE

Rattled by Trump’s moves, European leaders have vowed to increase support for Ukraine, saying Kyiv is facing a critical moment in the war.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Operation Interflex, which supports Ukraine’s armed forces, has trained more than 50,000 Ukrainian troops in the United Kingdom since 2022.

The European Union has collectively provided Kyiv with about US$50 billion in military aid.

Ihor Vitek, a retired Ukrainian officer, said: “We should pursue our own policy. If America does not want to help, then let it stay in its own sphere. We need to contact Europe … with the Baltic countries, with Poland, and defend our interests.”