Trump brands Zelenskyy 'a dictator'

New York Republican Mike Lawler said that Putin demanding elections in Ukraine was "both comical and self-serving".



"Vladimir Putin is a vile dictator and thug, who has worked in a concerted effort with China and Iran to undermine and destabilize the United States, Europe, Israel, and the free world. He is not our friend, nor our ally," he wrote, also on X.



Trump's staunch ally Senator Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, threaded the needle carefully, writing that he blames Putin "above all others" for the war -- but adding on X that he still saw the US president as Ukraine's "best hope."



Former Vice President Mike Pence, who broke with Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in 2021 in a bid to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, also issued a rare public rebuke.



"Mr. President, Ukraine did not 'start' this war. Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion claiming hundreds of thousands of lives," he wrote on X.