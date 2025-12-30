Eurostar suspends all trains to and from London

LONDON: Eurostar suspended all trains connecting London to Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels on Tuesday (Dec 30) after a power supply issue in the Channel tunnel, a spokeswoman said.

"There was a power supply problem in the Channel tunnel, followed by a shuttle train coming to a halt inside," the spokeswoman said.

"All journeys to and from London are suspended until further notice."

The Eurostar website showed that trains connecting Paris and Brussels - not transiting via the tunnel - planned for Tuesday and later also appeared to have been cancelled. It was not immediately clear if this was connected.

Eurostar earlier advised passengers to postpone their journeys on Tuesday to a later date.

The operator blamed the travel chaos on "a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train".

The disruption came in the very busy travel period between Christmas and New Year.

Eurostar runs trains from London's St Pancras station to locations including Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.