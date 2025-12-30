Eurostar suspends all Europe trains due to power problem

LONDON: Eurostar suspended train services in Europe on Tuesday (Dec 30) after a power supply issue in the Channel tunnel, sparking travel chaos for passengers during the very busy New Year period.

Passengers were left scrambling to find alternatives after the operator postponed all services between London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.

"Due to a problem with the overhead power supply and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, the Channel tunnel is currently closed," read a message on the Eurostar website.

"Unfortunately, this means we have no choice but to suspend all services today until further notice.

"Please do not come to the station. We're very sorry for the impact the situation may have on your travel plans," it added.

Eurostar's site showed that even its services on the Continent not using the Channel tunnel - such as ones between Paris and Brussels - were also cancelled.

Crowds of stranded travellers, many with suitcases, swelled at London's St Pancras station and at Gare du Nord in Paris as the notification went out that their end-of-year holiday plans were being thrown into doubt.

"I'm disappointed. We were going to do New Year's Eve in Paris," Jessica, a 21-year-old business coordinator looking to travel to France with three friends told AFP in London.

"We are going to see if we can find another ticket. Otherwise, we will stay in London."

Jodie, who also declined to give her surname, had an Airbnb booked in the French capital until January 4 for her husband and four-year-old daughter.

"We can't find tickets for tomorrow. It has disrupted all our holiday. We are looking for alternative routes," the 37-year-old told AFP.