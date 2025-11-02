Female suspect, 38, charged in US$102 million Louvre jewel heist

PARIS: A 38-year-old woman arrested this week in connection with the spectacular US$102 million jewel heist at the Louvre appeared before a magistrate on Saturday (Nov 1) as French authorities continued to unravel one of the country’s most audacious museum thefts.

The woman, who was reportedly in tears as she confirmed her identity and address in the northern suburb of La Courneuve, has been charged with complicity in organised theft and criminal conspiracy. The hearing later continued behind closed doors at the request of prosecutors.

French police have now detained seven suspects over the daylight raid last month, when thieves armed with power tools stormed the world’s most visited museum and fled within seven minutes.

TWO PRIME SUSPECTS ALREADY CHARGED

Authorities said two men previously arrested were charged with theft and conspiracy after partially admitting to the crime. One, a 34-year-old Algerian national, was identified through DNA found on a getaway scooter, while the other, a 39-year-old unlicensed taxi driver from Aubervilliers, was caught near his home.

Police say the pair carried out the break-in while accomplices waited outside. The suspects were known to law enforcement for previous thefts.

Five more suspects were arrested this week in and around Seine-Saint-Denis, though one was released without charge. Defence lawyer Sofia Bougrine criticised the wide scope of the arrests, calling them “drift nets” that ensnared people without clear evidence.